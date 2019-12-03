Subscriber login Close [x]
Diageo buys Tipplesworth to drive cocktails ‘on tap’ growth

By Lisa Riley
Published:  03 December, 2019

Diageo has acquired pre-mix cocktail specialist Tipplesworth for an undisclosed sum.

The company said the acquisition would accelerate growth of cocktails on tap in the UK and would enable Diageo to bring “great quality ‘on tap’ cocktails to consumers in the on-trade across the country”.

“The acquisition of Tipplesworth brings another great innovation into our portfolio,” said Melissa Wisdom, commercial director Diageo GB, on-trade, adding the increasing popularity of cocktails in the UK was one of the trends driving spirits growth.

As part of the deal, Tipplesworth founder and mixologist Frankie Snobel, who developed the liquid technology, will join the Diageo GB team.

Snobel said: “I’m thrilled to be joining Diageo, there couldn't be a better place for us to continue growing the draft cocktail business to the next level. Cheers to the exciting times ahead!”

Tipplesworth’s proprietary liquid technology allows quality pre-mixed cocktails to be served consistently, at speed and at scale in large footfall outlets in the on-trade, with its Espresso Martini and Passion Fruit Martini cocktails currently available on tap in around 100 outlets across the UK.




