Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Diageo pivots Learning for Life to pandemic support

By Mathew Lyons
Published:  04 November, 2020

Diageo has repurposed its Learning for Life training programme to help support the on-trade through the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

Learning for Life will be relaunched as a virtual training programme to offer skills training and support to the UK’s pubs and bars as they deal with the demands of the pandemic.

The initiative, which will be available to staff both on-site and on furlough, is intended to help alleviate isolation and team build through virtual sessions that offer both new skills and strategies for self-care through the crisis.

Delivered in partnership with Springboard, The Learning for Life: Hospitality Elevator programme, will be delivered through a series of webinars and modules, covering issues such as:

· Covid-19: personal safety, workplace best practice, customer comfort

· Customer service: new customer requirements and behaviours

· Staff wellbeing: top tips and techniques to look after mental health

· Product knowledge: table service recommending, perfect service, cocktail training

· Diageo brand ambassador sessions

· Licensing qualification (region specific).

Learning for Life has previously focused on offering young unemployed people the opportunity to establish careers in UK hospitality.

“People and businesses in the hospitality industry across the UK are fighting for their future and we stand alongside them in that fight," said Nicola Reid, Diageo Learning for Life manager.

“That’s why we’ve refocussed our Learning for Life programme so it offers the best training opportunities possible to support bar staff and businesses with skills that will help them weather the current storm.

“We are putting every resource we have available into the battle to save the hospitality trade.”

Alongside Learning for Life, Diageo has spent £30m on support for the UK hospitality trade through its global Raising the Bar programme, which provides on-trade businesses with the infrastructure to operate safely, including hand sanitiser units and personal protective equipment for staff.

For more information on Learning for Life: Hospitality Elevator programme, including details of how to sign up, click here.

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Justerini & Brooks: On Trade Account Manager

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Raicilla: The new face of agave

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95