Diageo pivots Learning for Life to pandemic support

By Mathew Lyons

Diageo has repurposed its Learning for Life training programme to help support the on-trade through the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

Learning for Life will be relaunched as a virtual training programme to offer skills training and support to the UK’s pubs and bars as they deal with the demands of the pandemic.

The initiative, which will be available to staff both on-site and on furlough, is intended to help alleviate isolation and team build through virtual sessions that offer both new skills and strategies for self-care through the crisis.

Delivered in partnership with Springboard, The Learning for Life: Hospitality Elevator programme, will be delivered through a series of webinars and modules, covering issues such as:

· Covid-19: personal safety, workplace best practice, customer comfort

· Customer service: new customer requirements and behaviours

· Staff wellbeing: top tips and techniques to look after mental health

· Product knowledge: table service recommending, perfect service, cocktail training

· Diageo brand ambassador sessions

· Licensing qualification (region specific).

Learning for Life has previously focused on offering young unemployed people the opportunity to establish careers in UK hospitality.

“People and businesses in the hospitality industry across the UK are fighting for their future and we stand alongside them in that fight," said Nicola Reid, Diageo Learning for Life manager.

“That’s why we’ve refocussed our Learning for Life programme so it offers the best training opportunities possible to support bar staff and businesses with skills that will help them weather the current storm.

“We are putting every resource we have available into the battle to save the hospitality trade.”

Alongside Learning for Life, Diageo has spent £30m on support for the UK hospitality trade through its global Raising the Bar programme, which provides on-trade businesses with the infrastructure to operate safely, including hand sanitiser units and personal protective equipment for staff.

For more information on Learning for Life: Hospitality Elevator programme, including details of how to sign up, click here.