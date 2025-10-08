Subscriber login Close [x]
    Vagabond St Paul’s

    By Harpers Editorial team
    Published:  08 October, 2025

    For the 15th anniversary of its original opening in Fulham, self-pour wine bar Vagabond has opened a new location in Paternoster Square. The business has had an impressive lifespan – serving over 3.25 million guests and stocking more than 9,800 wines since 2010. Its £6.5m acquisition by Majestic Wine last year has entailed significant investment – this being the first of several new sites planned over the next 12 months. Customers are once again invited to ‘tap and pour’, with the new bar boasting 110 wines by the glass, the most to explore of any Vagabond. There will also be a seasonal selection of small plates, designed to share.

    Unit 1 Warwick Court, Paternoster Square, London EC4M 7DX

