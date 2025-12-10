By Harpers Editorial team

This new concept from Khaled Dandachi and Fred Srouchi (the minds behind the celebrated Sparrow Italia in Mayfair) is all about coastal French cuisine. Fresh fish and seafood are the foundation of this restaurant, which is named after the deep blue of the ocean depths. The intention is to create an elevated culinary experience, using classical French techniques to transform the best seasonal offerings into enticing dishes such as smoked eel croquettes, salade niçoise and octopus béarnaise, among others, paired with fine French wines. Also on offer are cocktails inspired by the Francophone world. Located directly on Hanover Square, every inch of Mazarine is designed to entice, from its warm, contemporary interiors to its attentive and welcoming hospitality.