Ben Franks appointed CEO of Canned Wine Group

By Oliver Catchpole

Canned Wine Group has announced that one of its founders, Ben Franks, has been appointed CEO of the company, as the business shifts to a new strategic direction with a focus on increasing UK growth.

Franks will step into the role from 1 March 2026, taking over from Simon Rollings (his co-founder), who will become executive chair of the company.

The leadership change comes as part of the Group’s plans to scale up distribution, broaden its single-serve canned wine range and introduce a tiered proposition in its keg portfolio – aiming to capture a larger share of the on-trade.

The business also expects to invest in its sales infrastructure in the UK, aiming to continue category growth.

Commenting on his new role, Franks said: “I’m determined for Canned Wine Group to deliver the most trusted wine-by-the-glass experience.

“This year, we are excited to innovate with future formats that rapidly expand our availability and reduce liquid waste from venues up and down the country.

“Simon and the team have laid strong foundations for us to lead the market and I’m looking forward to building on them in our next phase of growth.”

Rollings added: “I am very pleased that Ben will take my place as CEO. As co-founder at Canned Wine Group, Ben is uniquely well placed to lead the business through its next stage of growth.

“He brings a wealth of contacts from his time as CEO of Novel Wines and MD of Ben Franks Wine.

“I’m also excited to take on the executive chair role that will shape the long term direction of our Group and ensure we remain leaders in this growing market.”

The company has built a reputation for bringing premium wines to market in alternative formats (including its eponymous canned wines) since its foundation in 2019 by Rollings and Franks.

Last year, it added kegged wine to its portfolio, in a move the company described as positioning the Group “at the forefront of wine on tap in the UK”.

The business has national distribution – which includes a preferred supplier agreement with C&C Group – while gaining traction across multiple channels including the wider hospitality market and entertainment sector.

In 2023 Canned Wine Group acquired The Copper Crew – a competitor – to consolidate its position in the canned wine category.











