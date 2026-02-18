Diageo expands field sales team with more than 100 new hires

By Oliver Catchpole

Diageo GB has significantly expanded its field sales team with the recruitment of over 100 new roles.

This represents a more than doubling of the company’s independent on-trade and convenience team, which Diageo said will allow it to provide more practical support for operators across the on- and off-trades.

The larger team will mean Diageo has a greater capacity to call on independent outlets and advise them on optimising displays, in-store merchandising and brand execution for Diageo products – aiming to drive alcohol sales.

The expansion will also allow the company to broaden the number of businesses it can reach, while increasing the average frequency of the field sales team’s visits from quarterly to monthly.

The first new hires started work from 1 February, with further recruitment and deployment continuing through March, April and May, with hiring following positive results which Diageo saw after bringing its Field & Technical team in-house in 2024.

Ed Gallagher, channel director, Field & Technical at Diageo GB, said: “Independent free trade outlets are vital to our business and to their communities, and we’re confident that this investment will allow us to increase the level of support for the channel and help unlock further growth within the drinks category.

“By putting more feet on the street, we can reach more outlets more often and help to co-create more brilliant experiences for consumers up and down the country.”

At the same time as this expansion, Diageo has also expanded its trade platform (Diageo One) which provides 24/7 virtual training, category guidance and tools for digital ordering in order to help its customers leverage its brands.

Diageo is a British multinational alcoholic beverage company which owns brands including Guinness, Smirnoff and Captain Morgan.

Picture Credit: hulkiokantabak on Pixabay