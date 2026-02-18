‘Blindfold is off’: Optimistic outlook at Fells portfolio tasting

By Hamish Graham

At Fells’ busy annual portfolio tasting at the Thames-side IET London, a positive mood was on display, particularly from MD at the importer, Euan Mackay. After a year of government-induced challenges, he believes the business is now well adapted to recent changes.

He reflected: “The positive thing is that after a disruptive period last year – driven by several factors but largely government‑led (EPR and changes to wine duty), we now have a bit more stability which gives us a clearer framework to work within. It doesn’t make things easier, but at least we know what we’re dealing with.”

Looking forward, in Mackay’s view the business is well placed to approach the new legislative landscape: “If we think about 2026, the blindfold is off. Yes, it is hard, but we know what to do.”

The past year at Fells has seen them onboard a number of producers, most notable amongst them being Burgundy Grand Cru producer Louis Latour (alongside Latour-owned Chablis aficionados Simonnet-Febvre).

Export director at the historic estate, Bruno Pépin, explained that the decision to partner with Fells was to expand its presence in the UK market, with a strong retail presence already, “the idea is to broaden distribution into the on-trade”. As Pépin explained Latour’s ability to produce wines from IGP to Grand Cru level aligns well with Fells’ multichannel capabilities.

Mackay echoed this sentiment, with the managing director saying core brands such as Symington Family Estates, Familia Torres and Hill-Smith Family Estates are capable of this broad market approach also.

The importer’s portfolio ethos also aims to include specialists as well as generalists. For example, newly onboarded Alto Adige producer Tenuta Pfitscher, as Mackay detailed.

“In addition to that you have a partner like Pfitscher which is perhaps more focused towards the restaurant trade”, he said. “Or Copenhagen Sparkling Tea which is on-premise orientated.”

Sparkling tea has become a prominent low and no proposition in the premium on-trade, with Fells recognising this trend, onboarding Copenhagen Sparkling Tea from May 2024 onwards.

After attending a low and no event in London last year, sitting alongside Fells portfolio partners feels like a more appropriate setting, so thought international commercial director at the company Morten Schonning. The brand seeks to showcase complexity and nuance akin to wine, rather than the characteristics associated with soft drinks such as iced tea. The drink is made using hot brewed tea and combining this with grape must.

The resulting teas are individual in taste profile, thanks to the unique tea blends of each. The brand has presence in over 140 Michelin-starred restaurants across the globe including Paris’ Le Cinq at the Four Seasons George V.

In 2022 the company also launched the brand The Sparkling T, aimed at retail consumers with cofounder of The Sparkling T Lars Belling adding that the brand was approved by Fells shortly before Christmas 2025. Produced using a combination of cold brewed tea and dealcoholised wine, the brand seeks to broaden the sparkling tea appeal.

New brand lines were also on show from key Fells partner Familia Torres. Their popular retail line Viña Sol is gaining an 11% light red which will include a label encouraging consumers to chill the wine.

Locos del Vino is a new off-trade only line with wines from the ‘4 Rs’ – Rioja, Rueda, Rías Baixas and Ribera del Duero. The emphasis being that the wines could introduce supermarket customers to a broader range of approachable wines from Spanish regions they may have less familiarity with.

Director of knowledge and innovation at Torres, Mireia Torres Maczassek, charted the progress to Harpers of the family company’s long pursued initiative to revive pre-phylloxera Spanish grape varieties. Last year sparkling Forcada was approved as a wine style, with several producers outside of the Torres orbit now using the grape to produce their own wines. Torres Maczassek explained that revived ancestral vines can be purchased from Catalan nurseries, adding that it is a “project for Catalonia” as a whole.

Familia Torres’ Clos Ancestral wines now have presence in the UK market with Fells – the white being a blend of Xarel·lo and Forcada, the red including Tempranillo, Garnacha and ancestral variety Moneu. Though not available in the UK the company has also produced monovarietal Forcada.









