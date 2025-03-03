Boutinot launches low-alcohol canned wine range

By Hamish Graham

Boutinot, the Greater Manchester importer-producer, has announced the launch of its new Tuttavia low alcohol canned wines brand. The project has been developed in collaboration with Piemontese co-operative, Araldica Vini.

The range was developed using low-alcohol winemaking techniques including the same used in Moscato d’Asti and Brachetto d’Acqui production, where fermentation is stopped to produce naturally sweet low alcohol wines. The full range includes three Moscatos, a Rosato and an orange spritz.

Deborah Brooks, marketing director at Boutinot, is confident the new range can attract a demographic that appears to be moving away from wine.

“Research shows that wine is attracting fewer young adults, and that this group is actively moderating its alcohol intake, looking for lighter alternatives.

“By combining high quality authentic winemaking with fresh, contemporary branding and packaging, Tuttavia will bring new consumers into the wine category by taking them on a brand experience connecting wine, cocktails and RTDs”, she commented.

In a similar vein, Canned Wine Group, leaders in the canned wine arena, has announced the expansion of its Copper Crew range into 20L kegs. This would allow venues to draw down over 26 bottles from a single keg, protecting the wines freshness for six weeks.

The initial Copper Crew keg offerings will be a Fiano white wine and a Negroamaro red wine, though a Primitivo-based Rosato and lower alcohol bianco spritz are due to be available for summer trading.

Wine buyer and co-founder of Canned Wine Group, Ben Franks, believes the new approach can win new customers through its uniqueness, while also allowing the company to encourage best practice when it comes to wine production.

“A house wine with an interesting grape variety that’s organic is an exciting new experience for a customer to try and as long as we then deliver on quality it creates a memorable experience. That’s hospitality’s USP.

“However, by sourcing indigenous grapes like Fiano and Negroamaro from regions like Puglia in Italy, we can also use our buying power to encourage better vineyard practices because you don’t need lots of sprays or intervention to ripen the grapes”, he said.













