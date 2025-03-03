Château Roubine makes a rosé splash at Bibendum

By Jo Gilbert

Bibendum Wine has become the distributor of rosé specialist Château Roubine in the UK, including the Hippy, La Rose and Lion & Dragon brands from the Provence estate.

One of the oldest wineries in France, Château Roubine is 100% certified organic and uses biodynamic principles at the 14th century estate. Vineyards were granted Cru Classé status in 1955 and now span 72ha in this rosé-focused enclave between Verdon and the Mediterranean. It is one of only a few producers in the region using little-known grape variety Tibouren in its top blends.

Andy Craig, wine buyer for Provence at Bibendum said: “Roubine is a serious estate that makes serious wines to be enjoyed unseriously. Its illustrious history and commitment to quality, make Roubine an incredible addition to our portfolio. We know our customers will love [owner Valerie Rouselle’s] incredible story and pedigree and will be blown away by the quality and taste of her wines.”

Rouselle (pictured, right) has been at the helm of the family owned and run estate for over 30 years. She was previously the president of the Women in Wine Association in France and has been awarded by the French government for her work promoting women in business.

“We are thrilled to start a new adventure with a reliable partner like Bibendum,” Rousselle added. “We deeply believe our award-winning wines will be well represented in the F&B scene which is so rich and diversified in the UK. We hope UK customers will enjoy our family organic wines as much as we love crafting them.”

Three of Château Roubine’s wines; Château Roubine Hippy Rosé (IGP Méditerranée), Château Roubine ‘La Rose’ (Côtes de Provence) and Château Roubine Lion and Dragon (Côtes de Provence Cru Classé) will be available to the UK on-trade through Bibendum and independent merchants via Walker & Wodehouse.









