Berry Bros. and Tuscan producer Bibi Graetz announce exclusive partnership

By Jo Gilbert
Published:  12 June, 2024

Fine wine and spirits merchant Berry Bros. & Rudd has become the exclusive UK agent for Tuscan based producer Bibi Graetz and his winery in Fiesole overlooking Florence.

Founded in 2000, the eponymous winery was established by Graetz in the main square of Fiesole, where Graetz grew up, and is now known for its innovative approach to making sought-after wines.

As one of Tuscany’s standout cult winemakers, Graetz has been known to reject the constraints of the Chianti DOCG in favour of indigenous varietals and risk-taking winemaking. The wines were previously distributed in the UK via Bibendum. 

Berry Bros. & Rudd will offer a number of wines in the portfolio, including the Soffocone di Vincigliata – an award-winning 100% Sangiovese Tuscan red – and Bollamatta – a fun and creative Brut Rosé sparkling wine made from Sangiovese. There is the new and improved Casamatta range, which includes Casamatta Bianco Isola del Giglio, made from the rare Ansonica grape; and Casamatta Rosso Poderi di Fiesole, a red blend with a rich and complex aroma.

Berry Bros. will also distribute an as yet unnamed global exclusive new wine from the producer, a Cabernet Franc single varietal, which has a total production volume of 1,200 bottles.

Testamatta and Colore, both made from very old vineyards of Sangiovese, will still be released through La Place de Bordeaux as part of the September releases.

The red wines are made in Fiesole, on a vineyard overlooking Florence at the Aurora winery, while the white wines are created at vineyards on Isola del Giglio, a unique location near the coast, where very old vines on granite and rocky soil help give the wines their signature minerality.

Vincenzo d’Andrea, sales director at Bibi Graetz said: “I am thrilled about this new partnership. Berry Bros. & Rudd is the right partner for representing our wines in the UK given their values and excellent portfolio. Thanks to their distribution expertise and our high quality wines, we have the foundation for a successful venture that will establish Bibi Graetz as a leader in the global wine scene.”

Davy Żyw, Italy buyer at Berry Bros. & Rudd, added: “The dedication, craft and creativity that Bibi Graetz brings to his wines are evident in every glass. It is so exciting for us to continue the work we have done together in recent years and offer these exceptional wines exclusively to our customers.”

Berry Bros. & Rudd and d’Andrea of Bibi Graetz will host a complimentary tasting in the Wine Shop, 63 Pall Mall, London, from 4pm to 6pm on Wednesday 20 June.




