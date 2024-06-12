Franciacorta named sparkling wine partner for Michelin Guide US

By James Bayley

Franciacorta has announced its new role as the exclusive Sparkling Wine Partner for the Michelin Guide ceremonies in the United States. The partnership also includes sponsorship of the Sommelier of the Year Awards for the next three years.

Since 2021, Franciacorta has been a destination partner of the Michelin Guide in Italy. The expansion into the US market represents a significant strengthening of this relationship, as Franciacorta aims to tap into the American gastronomic scene.

The collaboration will officially launch at the California Michelin Guide Ceremony later this year, where the new California Stars will be revealed. Guests at the event will have the opportunity to taste various Franciacorta wines, while newly awarded chefs will toast their achievements with Franciacorta on stage. Additionally, Franciacorta will sponsor an annual award presented by Michelin to the best sommelier in California.

Read more: The Ledbury named Best Restaurant in the UK 2024



The partnership will continue throughout 2024 at Michelin Guide Ceremonies across various US destinations.

“This alliance between Franciacorta and Michelin is established on the basis of a deeply shared appreciation for food and wine, as well as a sustainable environmental approach,” said Silvano Brescianini, president of the Franciacorta Consortium. “We are proud and excited to expand our partnership overseas joining the Michelin Guide US as we believe Franciacorta still has a lot to express and communicate in this market, especially in the fine and high-quality dining industry. We really believe chefs and sommeliers are playing a key role as ambassadors of gastronomic and enological excellence and this is one way to express our gratitude.”

Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Michelin Guide, echoed this sentiment: “I am delighted to extend our partnership with Franciacorta to the US market as we toast together to the exceptional achievements of the chefs and restaurant industry across our destinations.”

Mariangela Zappia, ambassador of Italy to the US, added: “This partnership will enhance the appreciation of the American public not only for the Italian wine, already held in high regard in this beautiful country, but for the made-in-Italy ethos that Franciacorta perfectly embodies, for our ability of uniquely blending tradition with innovation, prioritising wellbeing and sustainability, all while delivering extraordinary quality and, in the food and wine sector, an unparalleled taste.”

The partnership with the Michelin Guide US adds to Franciacorta’s notable collaborations in the US and internationally including the Emmy Awards, celebrating achievements in American television.







