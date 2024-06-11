The Ledbury named Best Restaurant in the UK 2024

By James Bayley

Brett Graham’s acclaimed Notting Hill restaurant, The Ledbury, has been crowned the Best Restaurant in the UK for 2024, marking a triumphant return to the top spot after a 12-year hiatus. The Ledbury, which previously held the title from 2010 to 2012, reopened in 2022 after a pandemic-induced closure and earned three Michelin stars in the 2024 guide.

Launched in 2005, The Ledbury is celebrated for its seasonal cuisine and high-quality ingredients, skillfully prepared under the guidance of Aussie-born chef-patron Brett Graham.

Stefan Chomka, Restaurant editor, said: “The Ledbury is revered for its produce-led dishes that arrive strikingly plated but also for the refreshing down-to-earth nature of its cooking, with the team always prioritising deliciousness over culinary showboating. It’s an outstanding restaurant, one that fully deserves to be recognised as the Best in the UK.”

London's restaurant scene continues to shine, with most awards going to establishments in the capital. Tomos Parry's Soho restaurant, Mountain, secured the second spot and the title of Highest New Entry. Known for his previous success with Brat, Parry blends his Welsh heritage with Basque cuisine, focusing on open-fire cooking and small-scale Spanish winemakers.

In a significant highlight, Trivet was honoured with the Wine List of the Year award, recognising its exceptional curation of wines by Isa Bal MS, complemented by chef Jonny Lake’s menu.

Adejoké Bakare, founder and head chef of Chishuru, was named Chef of the Year. Bakare, who began with pop-ups in 2020, now runs a Michelin-starred restaurant in Fitzrovia, making her the first black woman in the UK to achieve this accolade.

For the first time, a pub – The Devonshire in Soho – was named Opening of the Year and Gastropub of the Year. Managed by Oisín Rogers, Charlie Caroll and Ashley Palmer-Watts, The Devonshire features an ambitious wood-fired restaurant showcasing exemplary butchery.

Stuart Ralston’s new Edinburgh restaurant Lyla won The Service Award, while Ayo Adeyemi of Akoko received the Chef to Watch award for his contributions to West African cuisine.

The Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Michel Roux, former chef-patron of Le Gavroche, recognising his significant impact on the UK's culinary landscape.

The Estrella Damm Sustainability Award went to The Bull Inn in Totnes, an organic gastropub noted for its comprehensive commitment to sustainability, including solar energy and a heat recapture system in the kitchen.

This year’s awards highlighted the resurgence of London's dominance, with 53 London restaurants in the top 100, and only three outside the capital making it to the top 10.

The winners were announced on June 10th at The Magazine London. The full list of the UK’s Top 100 Restaurants is available on the National Restaurant Awards website.

Full List of Awards:

National Restaurant of the Year: The Ledbury

Highest New Entry: Mountain

Best Restaurant in England sponsored by Estrella Damm: The Ledbury

Best Restaurant in Northern Ireland: The Muddlers Club

Best Restaurant in Wales: Ynyshir

Best Restaurant in Scotland: The Glenturret Lalique

Chef of the Year sponsored by SevenRooms: Adejoké Bakare

Restaurateur of The Year sponsored by Chapman Ventilation: Joshua and Victoria Overington

Opening of The Year sponsored by Open Table: The Devonshire

Chef to Watch sponsored by Belazu: Ayo Adeyemi

One to Watch sponsored by Woods Foodservice: Skof

The Estrella Damm Sustainability Award: The Bull Inn, Totnes

Gastropub of the Year: The Devonshire

The Service Award sponsored by Liberty Wines and Piper-Heidsieck: Lyla

Wine List of the Year: Trivet

Cocktail list of the Year sponsored by Britvic: The Dover

Lifetime Achievement Award sponsored by HG Walter: Michel Roux







