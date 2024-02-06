New UK and Ireland Michelin stars revealed

The Michelin Guide, founded by the tyre company of the same name, began life as a humble guidebook, helping French travellers navigate the country at the dawn of the 20th Century. Today, The Michelin Guide is better known as the custodian of the most significant accolade in global gastronomy – the coveted ‘three stars’.
In a ceremony held at The Midland Hotel in Manchester, The Ledbury in Notting Hill joined the exclusive club of three-star restaurants, joining eight other British and Irish establishments to currently hold the accolade.
A total of 21 venues were awarded stars in the UK and Ireland, with five British spots, including The Glenturret Lalique in Crieff, Scotland and Birmingham’s Opheem, earning two stars. Trivet, the Bermondsey, London restaurant from Isa Bal MS (right, with co-owner and chef Jonny Lake), the chair of the recently revived Sommelier Wine Awards competition (SWA), was also awarded two Michelin stars.
Another 15 UK restaurants were awarded a single star for the first time – all of which were based in England. No new stars were handed to Welsh or Northern Irish businesses.
This year’s ceremony also marked the 50th anniversary of The Michelin Guide in Great Britain & Ireland. To begin the awards, Michel Roux Jr took to the stage to pay tribute to Le Gavroche, the first-ever UK restaurant to claim three Michelin stars, which it held from 1982 to 1993, which Roux closed with much sadness last month.
Le Gavroche was one of 12 Michelin-starred UK and Ireland restaurants to close since the 2023 awards. A further six had their stars removed including Leroy in Shoreditch, Barrafina in Dean Street and Paco Tapas in Bristol.
New three stars
The Ledbury, London, England
New two stars
Gymkhana, London, England
Brooklands, London, England
Trivet, London, England
Opheem, Birmingham, England
Terre, Castlemartyr, Republic of Ireland
The Glenturret Lalique, Crieff, Scotland
New one star
Myse, Hovingham, England
Mountain, London, England
1890 by Gordon Ramsay at the Savoy Hotel, London, England
Cedar Tree by Hrishikesh Desai, Brampton, England
Pavyllon London, London, England
Dorian, London, England
Humo, London, England
Crocadon, St Mellion, England
Akoko, London, England
Lake Road Kitchen, Ambleside, England
Sushi Kanesaka, London, England
Humble Chicken, London, England
Ormer Mayfair, London, England
Aulis, London, England
Chishuru, London, England
Homestead Cottage, Doolin, Republic of Ireland
The Bishop's Buttery at Cashel Palace Hotel, Cashel, Republic of Ireland
D'Olier Street, Dublin, Republic of Ireland