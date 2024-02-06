New UK and Ireland Michelin stars revealed

By James Bayley

The Michelin Guide, founded by the tyre company of the same name, began life as a humble guidebook, helping French travellers navigate the country at the dawn of the 20th Century. Today, The Michelin Guide is better known as the custodian of the most significant accolade in global gastronomy – the coveted ‘three stars’.

In a ceremony held at The Midland Hotel in Manchester, The Ledbury in Notting Hill joined the exclusive club of three-star restaurants, joining eight other British and Irish establishments to currently hold the accolade.

A total of 21 venues were awarded stars in the UK and Ireland, with five British spots, including The Glenturret Lalique in Crieff, Scotland and Birmingham’s Opheem, earning two stars. Trivet, the Bermondsey, London restaurant from Isa Bal MS (right, with co-owner and chef Jonny Lake), the chair of the recently revived Sommelier Wine Awards competition (SWA), was also awarded two Michelin stars.

Another 15 UK restaurants were awarded a single star for the first time – all of which were based in England. No new stars were handed to Welsh or Northern Irish businesses.

This year’s ceremony also marked the 50th anniversary of The Michelin Guide in Great Britain & Ireland. To begin the awards, Michel Roux Jr took to the stage to pay tribute to Le Gavroche, the first-ever UK restaurant to claim three Michelin stars, which it held from 1982 to 1993, which Roux closed with much sadness last month.

Le Gavroche was one of 12 Michelin-starred UK and Ireland restaurants to close since the 2023 awards. A further six had their stars removed including Leroy in Shoreditch, Barrafina in Dean Street and Paco Tapas in Bristol.

New three stars

The Ledbury, London, England

New two stars

Gymkhana, London, England

Brooklands, London, England

Trivet, London, England

Opheem, Birmingham, England

Terre, Castlemartyr, Republic of Ireland

The Glenturret Lalique, Crieff, Scotland

New one star

Myse, Hovingham, England

Mountain, London, England

1890 by Gordon Ramsay at the Savoy Hotel, London, England

Cedar Tree by Hrishikesh Desai, Brampton, England

Pavyllon London, London, England

Dorian, London, England

Humo, London, England

Crocadon, St Mellion, England

Akoko, London, England

Lake Road Kitchen, Ambleside, England

Sushi Kanesaka, London, England

Humble Chicken, London, England

Ormer Mayfair, London, England

Aulis, London, England

Chishuru, London, England

Homestead Cottage, Doolin, Republic of Ireland

The Bishop's Buttery at Cashel Palace Hotel, Cashel, Republic of Ireland

D'Olier Street, Dublin, Republic of Ireland







