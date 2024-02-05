Le Gavroche to auction its rare wines and artwork

By James Bayley

Following its January closure after more than 50 years of service, Le Gavroche is to auction off its wine collection, valued up to £12,000 per bottle.

The two-Michelin-starred French restaurant in Mayfair was founded in 1967 by the Roux brothers, Albert and Michel Roux Snr and has been run by Albert’s son Michel Roux since 1991.

Globally recognised as one of the finest dining institutions, the restaurant boasted a prestigious roster of internationally renowned chefs who were trained within its kitchens, including Gordon Ramsay, Marco Pierre White, Marcus Wareing and Pierre Koffmann.

The online auction, organised by Christie’s, will run from 10 to 24 April and will offer more than 100 lots spanning wine, pictures, drawings, prints, decorative objects, porcelain and silver.

“The cellar at Le Gavroche has been lovingly curated over decades, and we are delighted that Christie’s, with its global reputation in art and luxury goods, will be holding the online auction for these wines,” said Michel Roux.

“The sale will also include artworks and other special items from Le Gavroche that are of significance to the Roux family and familiar to everyone who has eaten at the restaurant since we first opened. Sadly, we are unable to find a home in our other restaurants and businesses for these iconic pieces, but I am pleased to know that our beloved guests will be able to enjoy a part of Le Gavroche in their homes,” he added.

The selection includes vintage Champagnes, Burgundy and ports such as Champagne Salon, Domaine de la Romanée-Conti, de Vogüé, Domaine Leflaive, Domaine Jean-Louis Chave, Le Pin, Lafleur and Quinta do Noval.

Benedict Winter, private & iconic collections, Christie’s London, said: “Christie’s is honoured to be offering this collection from Le Gavroche, a destination restaurant which has delighted diners for over fifty years. We’re excited to give clients new and old an opportunity to purchase a piece of its history, as we continue the Christie’s tradition of holding the most significant and successful Collection sales.”









