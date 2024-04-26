Le Gavroche auction raises £2m

By James Bayley

Christie’s recent auction of rare wines, art and memorabilia from the iconic Le Gavroche restaurant has made headlines, with proceeds exceeding £2m. Following the closure of the revered two-Michelin-starred Mayfair establishment after 57 years of service, items from the Roux family’s legacy were put up for sale earlier this month.

The two-part auction garnered a combined total of £2,269,276, with every item finding a buyer. Le Gavroche Part II: The Wine Cellar auction stole the spotlight, achieving £1,877,038 in sales. Featuring over 670 lots, this showcased an international array of the restaurant’s wine cellar treasures. Notable highlights included a Richebourg 1993 (pictured) from Domaine de la Romanée-Conti, which fetched £35,000, surpassing its estimate by a significant margin. The auction also witnessed fervent competition for magnums of Château Lafite Rothschild 1945, ultimately selling for £15,000 each.

The first part of the auction, which included coveted items such as the illuminated Le Gavroche sign, saw spirited bidding, resulting in £392,238 in sales. Noteworthy among the lots was Le Gavroche’s illustrious guestbook, adorned with signatures from luminaries such as Paul McCartney and Mick Jagger, fetching an impressive £37,800.

Among the most anticipated pieces was the iconic Le Gavroche Boy painting, a fixture in the restaurant since its inception in 1967, which sold for £21,420, highlighting the enduring allure of Le Gavroche's legacy.

Michel Roux Jnr commented: “I am delighted with the results of the two-part auction celebrating the cherished artworks, special items and wines from Le Gavroche. It has been truly remarkable witnessing such spirited bidding for pieces of the restaurant’s rich history. These items hold immense significance for the Roux family, and I am pleased to see these iconic pieces find new homes.”

Founded by Albert and Michel Roux Snr in 1967, Le Gavroche revolutionised London's culinary landscape, introducing French haute cuisine to the capital. Under Michel Roux's stewardship, the restaurant earned numerous accolades, solidifying its status as a culinary institution. Over the years, Le Gavroche has played a pivotal role in shaping the careers of renowned chefs, including Gordon Ramsay and Marco Pierre White.

To browse the lots from Le Gavroche Part II: The Wine Cellar click here.






