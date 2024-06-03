UK’s most comprehensive Rosé tasting event: Fine Rosé Day

By James Bayley

Wine enthusiasts and professionals are in for a treat as Elizabeth Gabay MW and Ben Bernheim present arguably the UK’s most comprehensive rosé tasting event, Fine Rosé Day, on 19 June. The event, set to take place at the 2 Michelin star Trivet restaurant, promises an intriguing exploration of rosé wines.

The day begins with a masterclass focusing on terroir and winemaking, conducted by Gabay and Bernheim. This session, which includes a limited-seating lunch crafted by Isa Bal MS and chef Jonny Lake, will feature eight rosés.

Following the masterclass, attendees can have a walk-around tasting session, showcasing 17 producers and over 20 rosé wines available for free pour. The diverse selection includes older vintages, with the oldest dating back to 1985, and high-altitude wines from 2000m in Tibet. Both still and sparkling rosés will be presented, showcasing the versatility of rosé.

Winemakers from estates such as d'Esclans, Galoupet and Clos du Temple will be present, marking a rare occasion to see these category leaders under one roof. Additionally, winemakers from small family estates will also be showcasing, some of which are seeking distribution.

Fine Rosé Day runs from 10am to 4pm, offering attendees ample opportunity to immerse themselves in the world of rosé wines. Registration is required and can be completed via the following link: Registration form.







