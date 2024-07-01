Wine Paris rebrands for 2025

By James Bayley

Vinexposium’s exhibition, Wine Paris & Vinexpo Paris, is consolidating its identity under the Wine Paris brand, marking a natural progression in its development.

This announcement comes on the heels of a record-breaking 2024 show, which hosted 4,000 exhibitors from 48 producer countries, marking a 53% increase in international participation.

For the 2025 exhibition, international producers will benefit from three dedicated halls, including the centrally located hall 4, which will feature a diverse selection of international products. Hall 6 will again be exclusively dedicated to Italian exhibitors due to high demand. The spirits and craft section, which includes beers, ciders and low-alcohol beverages, is becoming increasingly international, with over 50 exhibitors from 13 countries already confirmed for hall 5.

Hall 7 will span three levels and will be home to all French wine regions, a sector which is arguably the foundation of the exhibition’s success.

Rodolphe Lameyse, CEO of Vinexposium, said: “Since 2020, the international reach of Wine Paris has been one of the pillars of its development. The exhibition now fully delivers on its promise and confirms its role as the must-visit business gathering. It’s our responsibility to support the industry in its response to the global challenges caused primarily by geopolitical tensions, environmental issues and changing consumer patterns.”

The sixth edition of Wine Paris will take place from 10 to 12 February 2025 at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles.







