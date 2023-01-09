Wine Paris & Vinexpo Paris announces major focus on spirits

By James Lawrence

The upcoming Wine Paris & Vinexpo Paris trade fair will feature a hall exclusively dedicated to the world of spirits, including an eye-catching 40-metre-long 'Infinite Bar'.

Due to take place from 13 to 15 February 2023 at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles, the exhibition will heighten its focus on craft spirit in an “event within an event” called Be Spirits.

According to Rodolphe Lameyse, CEO of Vinexposium, “In 2023, spirits, craft and alcohol-free beverages are becoming even more significant with 20% extra floor space compared with the 2022 event, and 44% new exhibitors.”

He added: “Alongside the many French exhibitors, international attendance will be very strong with the return of Belgium, Canada, the United States, Iceland, Italy, Japan, Romania, the United Kingdom and Switzerland. Alongside them will be Uzbekistan, the Czech Republic and Vietnam as newcomers to the exhibition in 2023.”

Open from10am to 8pm, the new area will feature a craft pavilion serving 27 categories of spirits, including Armagnac, Cachaça, Calvados, Cognac, Cream Liqueurs, Brandies, Gin, Tequila, Tonic, Vermouth, Vodka and Whisky.

“Also making their debut in the Be Spirits hall are alcohol-free drinks which will come in a range of styles from semi-sparkling, spirits and beers to mixers and tonics, broadening the choice on offer in response to market demand,” said Lameyse.

Wine Paris & Vinexpo Paris will also showcase a new area called Speakeasy– a nod to the illicit bars of the Roaring Twenties. According to the organisers, “The battle of the Mixologists, a new event, will bring together the industry’s most creative figures. Speakeasy will also be the venue for masterclasses, conferences and panel discussions devoted to new trends and challenges in the global spirits market.

The line-up includes a masterclass on brandy, curated by Lucien Bernard, a spirits masterclass organised by the WSET, and a presentation delivered by Japan's Sake and Shochu Association.

As a media partner, Harpers will be on the ground sharing key items of industry news and the latest innovations, in what is set to be a major success story for bringing wine and spirits closer together.







