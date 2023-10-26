Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Details of Wine Paris and Vinexpo Paris revealed

By James Bayley
Published:  26 October, 2023

Increasing numbers of international producers are joining Wine Paris and Vinexpo Paris 2024 with both new attendees and a more extensive exhibition footprint driving up attendances.

Comprising 50 producer countries, international exhibitors are expected to be up by 72% on 2023 across both events. 

Italy will have its dedicated hall and Spain is now the exhibition’s third-largest exhibitor country just ahead of Portugal. Germany, Slovenia, Lebanon and South Africa will also be doubling its exhibition area. Floor space for the events will be up by 28%, allowing almost 4000 more exhibitors to showcase.

The New World will be more widely represented with first-time participation by New Zealand and Wine Australia for Australia. The States of California, New York, Oregon and the State of Virginia will also be making their debut appearance for the United States. 

Meanwhile, South America will be represented by Uruguay and Chile’s Casablanca Valley. 

“February 12-13-14 promises to be action-packed with even more regions, countries, conversations, inspiration and business relations to get rolling and consolidate,” said Rodolphe Lameyse, CEO of organiser Vinexposium. 

The ‘Be Spirits’ section will feature 25 types of alcohol (tequila, umeshu, vermouth, vodka, whisky, malt, mezcal, pastis, Prosecco, rum, infused rum, sake, anise drinks, apéritifs, Armagnac, beer, brandy, Calvados, infused Calvados, cider, Cognac, cream liqueurs, brandies, gin, liqueurs) with both innovations and traditions all-set to be showcased. 

“2024 will see the advent of new categories in the Be Spirits area with the arrival of beers and ciders,” Lameyse added.

“Also, more alcohol-free and low-alcohol alternatives will be listed. The range extension comes in response to broader demand from consumers.”

To help bring these spirits to life, ‘The Infinite Bar’ will be showcasing the creativity of mixologists from 20 bars that will share a 40-metre-long bar. Three bartenders from London, Barcelona and Madrid will be invited to attend as guest stars. For three days, brands and mixologists will partner to create 60 top-flight offerings.

For more information and to view the exhibitor list click here.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Co-op overhauls wine offer with new in-s...

Virgin Wines revenue down by £10m

Q&A: Isa Bal MS, co-owner, Trivet

Exclusive: Encirc adds major new rail li...

French vignerons loot Spanish Cava and r...

Agulhas Wine Triangle responds to prospe...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the 2023 digital edition...

Twitter

Blogs 

Shaking it up with disruptive branding

Brittany’s new wave of wines

Chiaretto eyes Provence's crown

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2023. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95