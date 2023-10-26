Details of Wine Paris and Vinexpo Paris revealed

By James Bayley

Increasing numbers of international producers are joining Wine Paris and Vinexpo Paris 2024 with both new attendees and a more extensive exhibition footprint driving up attendances.

Comprising 50 producer countries, international exhibitors are expected to be up by 72% on 2023 across both events.

Italy will have its dedicated hall and Spain is now the exhibition’s third-largest exhibitor country just ahead of Portugal. Germany, Slovenia, Lebanon and South Africa will also be doubling its exhibition area. Floor space for the events will be up by 28%, allowing almost 4000 more exhibitors to showcase.

The New World will be more widely represented with first-time participation by New Zealand and Wine Australia for Australia. The States of California, New York, Oregon and the State of Virginia will also be making their debut appearance for the United States.

Meanwhile, South America will be represented by Uruguay and Chile’s Casablanca Valley.

“February 12-13-14 promises to be action-packed with even more regions, countries, conversations, inspiration and business relations to get rolling and consolidate,” said Rodolphe Lameyse, CEO of organiser Vinexposium.

The ‘Be Spirits’ section will feature 25 types of alcohol (tequila, umeshu, vermouth, vodka, whisky, malt, mezcal, pastis, Prosecco, rum, infused rum, sake, anise drinks, apéritifs, Armagnac, beer, brandy, Calvados, infused Calvados, cider, Cognac, cream liqueurs, brandies, gin, liqueurs) with both innovations and traditions all-set to be showcased.

“2024 will see the advent of new categories in the Be Spirits area with the arrival of beers and ciders,” Lameyse added.

“Also, more alcohol-free and low-alcohol alternatives will be listed. The range extension comes in response to broader demand from consumers.”

To help bring these spirits to life, ‘The Infinite Bar’ will be showcasing the creativity of mixologists from 20 bars that will share a 40-metre-long bar. Three bartenders from London, Barcelona and Madrid will be invited to attend as guest stars. For three days, brands and mixologists will partner to create 60 top-flight offerings.

For more information and to view the exhibitor list click here.








