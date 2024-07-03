Subscriber login Close [x]
Women in drinks create first-of-its-kind network

By Jo Gilbert
Published:  03 July, 2024

Female leaders from across the drinks trade have come together to launch a new business network aimed at driving inclusivity for women.

Dubbed Raising The Glass, the initiative is the creation of Rebecca Oliver-Mooney (pictured), head of commercial drinks at Co-op. The aim is to create a new free subscriber network which is open to women and allies working across all drinks categories in both the on and off-trade. Quarterly in-person events will be a main feature as a way of creating opportunities for new connections, engagement and mentorship.

Raising The Glass founder said: “The drinks trade is bursting with talent and I’m thrilled to be collaborating with leading figures to drive inclusivity and foster a community where diversity is celebrated, voices are heard and opportunities are abundant. Through our commitment to empowerment and collaboration, the network aims to build a future where everyone feels valued, respected and supported in their journey within the drinks industry.”

Oliver-Mooney moved into the drinks category in 2023 and realised there was a gap in the industry for celebrating and nurturing female talent.

She has since garnered support from several prominent names in the trade. Double Dutch co-founders Joyce De Haas and Raissa de Haas, Red Bull category and e-commerce director Lotte Tregear, North South Wines founder and MD Kim Wilson and Warner’s Distillery co-founder and co-CEO Tina Warner-Keogh are all officially involved.

The quarterly in-person events will include panel discussions with the co-creators and other inspirational guests on their experiences in the industry, as well as allyship and the importance of having a supporting network. The first event on the 18 July at the Red Bull Head Office is currently sold out. Attendees for future events can subscribe by signing up here

The network has also launched a podcast, hosted by Oliver-Mooney, with guests from across the industry discussing the challenges faced by the industry. The podcast promises to celebrated guests’ triumphs, delivered with a ‘long serving of honesty and a dash of humour’.




