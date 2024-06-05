MDCV UK - Account Manager London

MDCV UK has a vision to bring the finest English and Provençal wines to the UK market. We have a long history of producing award-winning Provence Rosé and English Sparkling Wines with an extensive infrastructure both in France and the UK. We will be the largest producer of wine in each of these regions by end of 2024 with a combined production of over 10 million bottles annually.

Our French estates span over 1000 acres and are already established in many global markets with sales of over 6 million bottles. In the UK we are establishing the largest single vineyard site, based in Kent, and plan to be in full production later this year.

As a business, we strive for innovation and use many cutting-edge techniques in our vineyards and winemaking. The ambition and scale of what we do allows us some of the most efficient operations in the world while still producing high quality wine of award-winning quality.

We have a passion for sustainability and manage all our vineyards organically while also employing pioneering techniques to minimise our impact on the environment, such as composting organic waste, harvesting rainwater and heating our sites using natural sources.

While learning from our history and building for our future, we plan to revolutionise the English wine industry for the better.

Department Wine Sales Job title Account Manager - London Reporting to On Trade Sales Director - Prestige & Regional Employment type Permanent, Full time Location Based in London with occasional visits to head office in Luddesdown, Kent Renumeration Competitive

About You

If you’re passionate about the UK On trade, have a can-do attitude and want to make your mark in a fast-paced and entrepreneurial industry then this exciting opportunity could be for you!

We are looking for a successful and ambitious Account Manager with a proven track record in the on-trade ideally with an existing network of contacts, leads and customers in London. We have big ambitions for this year and onward so you’ll need passion, enthusiasm, tenacity and a willingness to challenge the norm to really make a difference in this role. Most importantly, you must be a team player that thrives on winning together through collaboration.

Responsibilities and Duties:

Work directly with customers given to us by our route market partners and those who we find ourselves, to foster brand engagement, portfolio sales and long-term close relationships

Deliver the prestige London targets required by the business based on key metrics including volume, net revenue, gross margin and EBITDA for the English and Provence Regions

Act as an ambassador for our portfolio of wine brands, providing expertise and education where needed

Continually prospecting and delivering profitable new business to the MDCV UK customer portfolio

Manage and support of our RTM partner relationships to ensure brand engagement at all levels and driving volume sales

Delivering contracts with customers based on our investment framework for support

Make sure the CRM is up to date for all account, contact and lead/opportunity management and this reflects the sales activity carried out

Work effectively with the marketing team to deliver the regional marketing plan required in the relevant customers

Developing the On-trade regional accounts for both English Sparkling wine and Provence wines, using the Portfolio sell to build wine lists in key customers in the region

Work with our multiple distributors sales teams to ensure our brands are presented to their customer base

Regular and routinely reporting on sales activity

Take an active role in our diverse and wide-reaching team with a passion for quality, sustainability and results

Requirements

A genuine passion for the drinks and hospitality industries

Drinks industry experience is essential with wine and/or luxury sprits brand experience a significant bonus

Very strong On-Trade background in London with a ‘Black book’ of existing key customers and trade relationships especially in the premium on-trade

Comfortable and at ease with selling into Michelin Star restaurants and 5 Star Hotels

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills with an ability to influence at all levels

Demonstration of building and implementing customer business plans

Computer literacy – Excel, Power Point, Word and appropriate CRM reporting

Self-motivated, results-oriented, and a willingness to learn.

Highly organizational with effective time management abilities.

Ability to hit the ground running with a drive to succeed

Must be eligible to work in the UK

Although home and field based, this role is focussed on the London on-trade and as such the candidate will be required to reside in London

Benefits

Generous base salary

Annual bonus

Laptop & Phone

25 days holiday

Staff Discount

Exciting opportunities to develop your career with one of the most exciting wine companies in the UK.

To apply for this role email youor covering letter and CV to recruitment@mdcvuk.com

MDCV UK is committed to creating a diverse environment and is proud to be an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, colour, religion, gender, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, national origin, genetics, disability, age, or veteran status.