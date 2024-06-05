MDCV UK - Account Manager South East England

MDCV UK has a vision to bring the finest English and Provençal wines to the UK market. We have a long history of producing award-winning Provence Rosé and English Sparkling Wines with an extensive infrastructure both in France and the UK. We will be the largest producer of wine in each of these regions by end of 2024 with a combined production of over 10 million bottles annually.
Our French estates span over 1000 acres and are already established in many global markets with sales of over 6 million bottles. In the UK we are establishing the largest single vineyard site, based in Kent, and plan to be in full production later this year.
As a business, we strive for innovation and use many cutting-edge techniques in our vineyards and winemaking. The ambition and scale of what we do allows us some of the most efficient operations in the world while still producing high quality wine of award-winning quality.
We have a passion for sustainability and manage all our vineyards organically while also employing pioneering techniques to minimise our impact on the environment, such as composting organic waste, harvesting rainwater and heating our sites using natural sources.
While learning from our history and building for our future, we plan to revolutionise the English wine industry for the better.
|Department
|Wine Sales
|Job title
|Account Manager - South East
|Reporting to
|On trade Sales Director - Prestige & Regional
|Employment type
|Permanent, Full time
|Location
|Bassed in South East with occasional visits to head office in Luddesdown Kent
|Renumeration
|Competitive
About You
If you’re passionate about the UK On trade, have a can-do attitude and want to make your mark in a fast-paced and entrepreneurial industry then this exciting opportunity could be for you!
We are looking for a successful and ambitious Account Manager with a proven track record in the on-trade ideally with an existing network of contacts, leads and customers in the South East of England. We have big ambitions for this year and onward so you’ll need passion, enthusiasm, tenacity and a willingness to challenge the norm to really make a difference in this role. Most importantly, you must be a team player that thrives on winning together through collaboration.
Responsibilities and Duties:
Requirements
Benefits
To APPLY for this role email your covering letter and CV to recruitment@mdcvuk.com
MDCV UK is committed to creating a diverse environment and is proud to be an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, colour, religion, gender, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, national origin, genetics, disability, age, or veteran status.