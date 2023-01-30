Subscriber login Close [x]
Wine Paris partners with World’s Best Sommelier Competition

By James Lawrence
Published:  30 January, 2023

The upcoming Wine Paris & Vinexpo Paris exhibition will showcase a number of landmark events involving award-winning sommeliers, including Chef & Sommelier Duos and the Battle of the Female Sommeliers.

The trade fair opens its doors just one day after the World’s Best Sommelier Competition, hosted by the ASI.

Due to take place from 13 to 15 February 2023 at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles, the exhibition will welcome Paz Levinson, 2015 ASI Best Sommelier of the Americas, Heidi Mäkinen, 2015 ASI Best Sommelier of Finland, and Véronique Rivest, 2013 ASI World’s Best Sommelier.

They will all take part in a wine service 'battle royale'. On 13 February at 1.30pm, the trio will debate 'The influence of different vessels used in winemaking and ageing'.

Meanwhile, gastronomes should enjoy the Chef & Sommelier Duos – a new feature for 2023. A series of encounters will involve high profile chefs and sommeliers undertaking innovative food and wine pairings, under the watchful eye of 1992 World’s Best Sommelier, Philippe Faure-Brac.

Guy Savoy, owner of a three Michelin star restaurant in the 6th arrondissement of Paris, will work alongside Sylvain Nicolas on Monday 13 February from 3.30 to 4.30pm. Thierry Marx & David Biraud will go ahead to head on Tuesday 14 February at the same time, in what promises to be a star-studded celebration of world class hospitality.

“Alongside the many French exhibitors, international attendance will be very strong with the return of Belgium, Canada, the United States, Iceland, Italy, Japan, Romania, the United Kingdom and Switzerland,” said Rodolphe Lameyse, CEO of Vinexposium,



