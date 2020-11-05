Wine Paris & Vinexpo Paris postponed until June

By Jo Gilbert

In light of the ongoing health crisis and after consulting with industry representatives, Vinexposium, the world’s leading organiser of wine and spirits trade events, has made major changes to its schedule for 2021.

Wine Paris & Vinexpo Paris have now been moved from their original February date to 14 to 16 June 2021. The WOW! Meetings – a new, two-day business convention focusing on organic wine – will also take place in June, just before the larger show. Vinexpo New York, Vinexpo Hong Kong and Vinexpo Bordeaux have all been postponed until 2022.

The changes are being introduced as the UK and the rest of Europe heads towards a winter lockdown. Organisers are hoping that by summer 2021, they will be able to host the Paris events with some degree of normality, with plans for a “momentous choice of off-site entertainment” around their usual home in the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles.

“The new dates for Wine Paris and Vinexpo Paris in June 2021 reflect our desire to guarantee a successful event. Customer satisfaction is our priority which is why we are introducing exceptional conditions to support our customers’ business,” said Vinexposium CEO, Rodolphe Lameyse.

Alexander Wendt, purchasing manager for Wein & Vinos, Germany’s largest online retailer of Spanish wines, added: “In our opinion, postponing Wine Paris & Vinexpo Paris from February to June is good news. All these major events are now unfortunately contingent on the development of a vaccine. I am very confident that the situation will improve in June.”

The news comes one month after Vinexpo Shanghai went digital in October. The event, which “resonated extremely well with the international Vinexposium community” according to organisers, saw the launch of Vinexposium.Connect – a new digital platform which “serves as an off-stage venue for the group’s international bricks-and-mortar events”.

The next sessions hosted on Vinexposium.Connect will be available from the first quarter of 2021. These will begin with CEO Talks, a series of interviews with inspiring industry CEOs.

Vinexposium’s bulk-wine-centric event, the World Bulk Wine Exhibition, is also going digital. Under the heading WBWE Connect, the digital format will be held from 23 November to 4 December 2020, offering a platform for producers and buyers from across the globe to engage.

Vinexposium has a broad portfolio of events, comprising Wine Paris & Vinexpo Paris, WOW! Meetings, Vinexpo New York, Vinexpo Hong Kong, WBWE Asia, Vinexpo Bordeaux, Vinexpo Shanghai, and WBWE Amsterdam, as well as Vinexpo Explorer and World Wine Meetings.

It is a new, joint venture between The Compexpoisum Group, one of the world's leading event organisers, and Vinexpo, one of the largest exhibitions for wine and spirits professionals globally.

