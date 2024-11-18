Wine Paris to welcome record number of exhibitors in 2025

By James Lawrence

Wine Paris, hitherto known as Wine Paris & Vinexpo Paris, is poised to receive over 4,600 exhibitors from 50 different countries in 2025, continuing its meteoric growth since the first edition opened in 2019.

In 2024, 4,000 exhibitors from 48 producer countries attended the symposium in the heart of Paris, marking a 53% increase in international participation.

However, the 6th edition promises to once again break records, as 50,000 visitors from 140 countries are predicted to descend on the City of Light in February 2025.

Running from 10 to 12 February, the international exhibition will showcase three halls dedicated to every wine producing nationality, with double-digit growth in floor space for several countries, including Germany (+ 65%), Austria (+ 35%), China (+ 60%), Spain (+ 40%), Portugal (+ 61%) and Romania (+ 75%).

Meanwhile, Italy has once again doubled its exhibition area and is all-set to host 30 regional pavilions in an entire hall (Hall 6). The exhibition will also welcome numerous new international pavilions: South Africa, Argentina, Armenia, Chile, Hungary, North Macedonia, Uruguay and, most notably, Australia, which is increasing its exhibition space four-fold in 2025.

Harpers will also be present at Wine Paris next year with its own stand – a first for the publication.

"In times of great uncertainty, economic crisis and loss of meaning, isolationism is not an option! By combining strengths and fostering innovation, engagement among all industry stakeholders and links between the economic and political arenas we can leverage solutions,” said Rodolphe Lameyse, CEO of Vinexposium.

He added: “Over the years, Wine Paris has carved out a place for itself in everyone’s minds around the globe as a vital source of influence, a catalyst for thought processes, a mirror to trends and a driving force for the entire industry. More than ever before, the 2025 exhibition will play a crucial role for all national and international stakeholders in the wine and spirits industry."

ProWein, another seminal date in the trade diary, will take place on March 16-18 at Messe Dusseldorf.







