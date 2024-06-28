Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

AXA's Seely takes Napa Outpost on tour

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  28 June, 2024

AXA Millésime MD Christian Seely is targeting the UK as the first in a series of “key countries” to position the company’s Outpost Wines from Napa.

The French insurance group, which is known for its portfolio of high-profile wineries such as Château Pichon Baron and Quinta do Noval, added Outpost Wines to its stable in 2018 following a long search by Seely to bring an appropriate Napa estate on board.

Sitting at some 700m altitude on Howell Mountain on Napa’s volcanic eastern ridge, Outpost, which was acquired by Seely for its “great terroir and exceptional potential”, traces the origins of its name back to the 1860s. But the current vineyard plots began when computer businessman turned wine producer Frank Dotzler bought the nine acre True Vineyard here in 1998, having been helped in his search by Ren Harris of Paradigm Winery and Jean Phillips of Screaming Eagle.

Dotzler then added the nearby Outpost vineyard a few years later, a 19 acre plot where he subsequently built a winery, with a third, as yet unnamed 16 acre plot of primarily Cabernet vines being planted in 2021.

Under Dotzler’s management, Outpost grew to have a healthy private client customer base of around 14,000 active people, primarily based in the States, with the top Outpost True Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon selling for $200 a bottle.

Seely was joined by Dotzler at London’s Trivet restaurant (pictured, right to left) to show the current 2021 and older vintages of the wines to the UK wine press, with the aim of bringing attention to Outpost and making inroads in the UK’s high end restaurant world.

“One of the reasons for coming on tour is because historically Outpost would sell 95% of its wines to regular, private clientele,” said Seely.

“That’s quite profitable, but the drawback is that the wines are incredibly well-known to 14,000 people but not to anyone else.”

As Dotzler has significantly increased his plantings ahead of selling to AXA Millésime (he remains as Outpost’s general manager), that third plot of vines means that there will now be a surplus of Outpost produced above and beyond the volumes needed for those private client sales.

Seely told Harpers that in addition to the UK, Asian markets such as China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, South Korea and Japan are also in his sights, but that with small quantities available generally, “allocations will be adapted to the enthusiasm of each local market”.

The Outpost portfolio consists of two 100% Cabernet Sauvignon wines, plus a Cabernet blend, a Zinfandel and small quantities of Grenache, with total production hovering around 3,500 cases in a good year.




Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Lay & Wheeler announces key appointments

Gen Z shifts towards low & no alcohol am...

Chapel Down considers sale amid expansio...

Whisky association urges duty cut after...

AI delivers individual bottle labels for...

UK restaurant groups see record May deli...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the Top 100 2024 competition results here...

Twitter

Blogs 

Pushing Britain’s prestige fizz potential

Shaking it up with disruptive branding

Brittany’s new wave of wines

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

MDCV UK - Account Manager London

...

MDCV UK - Account Manager South East England

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2024. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95