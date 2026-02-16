Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Tim Brown appointed CEO of Jackson Family Wines

By Oliver Catchpole
Published:  16 February, 2026

Jackson Family Wines has announced that Tim Brown (pictured) has succeeded Rick Tigner as CEO of the California-based producer.

Brown brings more than 30 years of leadership experience to the role, previously working across global consumer food and beverage companies.

Most recently, he served as president & CEO of Upfield North America, following stints as president and COO at Chobani and president and CEO of Nestlé Waters North America.

Brown is a longtime wine enthusiast who has spent many years of his life visiting wine regions around the world – most recently visiting some of Jackson Family’s wineries and vineyards – and will relocate to California with his family.

Jackson Family Wines said that he has “a track record of leading organizations while preserving culture and strengthening performance”.

Brown added: “Jackson Family Wines is a remarkable company with a strong sense of purpose, deep respect for the land, and an extraordinary portfolio of wineries.

“I have long admired the family’s vision and the strong foundation Rick and his team have built over many years. As I step into the role, I’m excited to listen, learn, and partner with the family and leadership team as we enter this next chapter.”

Rick Tigner has retired after decades as both president and CEO of the family-owned business, over which time he oversaw significant market expansion and growth, strengthened its portfolio of wineries and reinforced its commitments to environmental stewardship.

His career was celebrated earlier this year when he was named executive of the year by Wine Enthusiast for his contributions to Jackson Family Wines and the broader wine industry.

Commenting on his time at Jackson Family Wines, Tigner said: “I am incredibly proud of what we’ve built at Jackson Family Wines and thankful to the family for their trust in me.”

“I am confident in the company’s future. Tim is a thoughtful, values-driven leader, and I look forward to supporting him as he transitions into the role and works more closely with the team.”

Jackson Family Wines is a family-owned wine business which owns 40 vineyards across California (where the company was founded in 1982), Oregon, Washington, Canada, the UK, France, Italy, Australia, Chile and South Africa.






Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Ridgeview acquired by consortium led by...

Nick Gillett: Gen Z and booze – not sobe...

Tim Atkin MW: Bolivian bounty

Constellation Brands appoints Enotria as...

One-in-five Scotch distilleries in finan...

Oregon tasting: Changes afoot but boutiq...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Congratulations to all our Harpers Design Awards Medallists this year
Harpers Design Awards Results

Congratulations to all our Medallists this year.

Blogs 

Vergelegen – continuity and change on the Schapenberg

Talking innovation and opening doors with LWC

Koshu brings flavour of Japan to London

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2025. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95