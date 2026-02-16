Tim Brown appointed CEO of Jackson Family Wines

By Oliver Catchpole

Jackson Family Wines has announced that Tim Brown (pictured) has succeeded Rick Tigner as CEO of the California-based producer.

Brown brings more than 30 years of leadership experience to the role, previously working across global consumer food and beverage companies.

Most recently, he served as president & CEO of Upfield North America, following stints as president and COO at Chobani and president and CEO of Nestlé Waters North America.

Brown is a longtime wine enthusiast who has spent many years of his life visiting wine regions around the world – most recently visiting some of Jackson Family’s wineries and vineyards – and will relocate to California with his family.

Jackson Family Wines said that he has “a track record of leading organizations while preserving culture and strengthening performance”.

Brown added: “Jackson Family Wines is a remarkable company with a strong sense of purpose, deep respect for the land, and an extraordinary portfolio of wineries.

“I have long admired the family’s vision and the strong foundation Rick and his team have built over many years. As I step into the role, I’m excited to listen, learn, and partner with the family and leadership team as we enter this next chapter.”

Rick Tigner has retired after decades as both president and CEO of the family-owned business, over which time he oversaw significant market expansion and growth, strengthened its portfolio of wineries and reinforced its commitments to environmental stewardship.

His career was celebrated earlier this year when he was named executive of the year by Wine Enthusiast for his contributions to Jackson Family Wines and the broader wine industry.

Commenting on his time at Jackson Family Wines, Tigner said: “I am incredibly proud of what we’ve built at Jackson Family Wines and thankful to the family for their trust in me.”

“I am confident in the company’s future. Tim is a thoughtful, values-driven leader, and I look forward to supporting him as he transitions into the role and works more closely with the team.”

Jackson Family Wines is a family-owned wine business which owns 40 vineyards across California (where the company was founded in 1982), Oregon, Washington, Canada, the UK, France, Italy, Australia, Chile and South Africa.













