Compass Box appoints Nishat Gupte as CEO

By Jo Gilbert

Following the recent announcement of Neil Everitt to the role of chairman, Scotch whisky maker Compass Box has announced the appointment of Nishat Gupte as the company’s new CEO.

In his new role, Gupte will succeed Maurice Doyle as CEO and will lead Compass Box’s strategy, operations and market development.

Gupte joins Compass Box following a five-year tenure in New York as founding CEO of Betty Buzz and Betty Booze, where he steered the company to a multi-million-dollar beverage portfolio.

“I’m thrilled to join Compass Box, with its category-defining approach to crafting the most unique Scotch whisky. Partnering with Neil, whose track-record in the industry has been extraordinary, gives us a remarkable platform to unleash the full potential of Compass Box’s signature quality and creativity,” Gupte said.

With the leadership team in place, the business is poised to accelerate growth and innovation.

The team is now focused on operational efficiency and a “renewed commercial edge”, the business said in a statement, while remaining dynamic, adaptable and well-positioned for long-term success.

Earlier in his career, Gupte held various finance roles at Citi, Diageo and EY.

Everitt meanwhile has decades of beverage leadership roles under his belt, including founder and executive director of Brockmans Gin Ltd.

Compass Box was founded in 2000 with the missions to ‘reinvent Scotch’. Caelum Capital, a specialist beverage-focused investment firm, remains a key investor in the business, reflecting a shared vision to elevate a creatively driven whisky brand into a globally recognised name without compromising on quality or innovation.

“Compass Box has earned tremendous respect for challenging Scotch whisky conventions, and I’m honoured to come on board,” said Everitt.

“Nishat’s blend of financial and commercial acumen, as well as beverage industry experience, complements Compass Box’s innovative DNA perfectly. Together with the team, we aim to expand the brands market presence, refine its commercial execution, and keep delivering top-tier whiskies that exceed expectations.”















