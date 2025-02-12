Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Leadership change at Symington Family Estates

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  12 February, 2025

Current chairman Johnny Symington MBE is retiring from the eponymous Port business after 40 years at the helm, passing the baton on to younger family members.

Johnny (pictured), who has worked with members of the third, fourth and fifth generations of the family, cedes his role to Rupert Symington, previously CEO, while his cousin and head winemaker, Charles, becomes co-CEO together with fifth generation member, Rob.

Born in Porto in 1960, Johnny Symington worked in London for a high-tech medical firm before returning to Portugal in 1985 where he rose through the ranks at Symington Family Estates, taking the roles of commercial director, joint managing director, and then, in 2019, chairman of the family business.

During his time in these various positions, the company became increasingly innovative around its Graham’s, Cockburn’s, Dow’s and Warre’s brands, with new labels and styles deigned to invigorate the category and attract a new generations of drinkers to Port.

Symington Family Estates also expanded into non-fortified production, with wines from Douro, Alentejo, and the Vinho Verde regions bolstering the portfolio, along with sparkling wine from Hampshire in the UK. In addition, it is a majority owner of UK-based distributor Fells. 

Meanwhile, wine tourism was developed in tandem with that growth, now with two restaurants at the Quinta do Bomfim estate in the Douro, plus a visitor centre at Quinta da Fonte Souto in the Alentejo, with an as yet under wraps new development in the pipeline for Porto.

“The past 40 years have been a time of incredible progress, innovation and growth. Our company has gone through several total transformations over the last few decades, which has enabled us to become more relevant and successful in a rapidly changing and increasingly competitive market,” said Symington.

“I’m certain that our long-standing legacy and reputation for quality and reliability will continue. We will maintain our ability to adapt to a world that may well change as much in the next 40 years as it has in the last 40.”

Johnny Symington steps down at the end of February, when Rob Symington’s elevation to co-CEO marks the elevation of the first fifth generation family member to a top role. Six other fifth generation members – Charlotte, Harry, Anthony, Vicky, Teresa and Hugh Symington – continue to work across the business in, variously, marketing, sales and wine tourism.

B Corp certified, Symington Family Estates is a leading premium port producer and farms the largest area of prime ‘A’ rated vineyard in the Douro valley, with 25 quintas (estates) collectively covering more than 1,000ha of vineyard.






Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Wine Society announces MW as new permane...

Pernod Ricard reports sales fall across...

Oregon and Washington's winemaking coali...

Moët Hennessy MD new addition to WSTA board

Gonzalez Byass UK comes of age with show...

Vergelegen bolsters brand refresh with n...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the Top 100 2024 competition results here...

Blogs 

Maltby&Greek tasting – a window on Greece

Sizing up Romagna’s Sangiovese

Armenia: A rising Caucasus star?

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2025. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95