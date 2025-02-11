Vagabond announces suite of new senior appointments amid expansion drive

By Hamish Graham

Four new senior appointments have been made by the Majestic-owned wine bar business Vagabond, including the hiring of Jack Merrylees as head of marketing and PR.

The changes have been made amid plans to continue to grow the business and expand its current portfolio of nine bars across the UK.

Merrylees joins from Balfour where he was group marketing and PR director for their winery and hospitality operations. Prior to his role at Balfour, he worked for 10 years at Vagabond owner, Majestic Wine.

On a similar trajectory, Patrick Rummens has joined Vagabond from Majestic, helming the newly established position of head of property. Rummens experience in a number of property roles in his nine-year tenure at Majestic will be important amid Vagabond’s push to expand its number of retail sites.

Sarah Cavill, who has 30 years of experience in the hospitality trade to her name, including at Browns Restaurants and Le Pain Quotidien, has been promoted to head of operations. In her previous role as operations and openings manager, Cavill oversaw the openings of Vagabond venues at Monument and Shoreditch in London, as well as its two Birmingham venues.

Phil Holby, who held previous roles at Vagabond, has been re-hired by the bar operator in the position of Sarah Cavill’s former role as openings and operations manager.

Vagabond MD, Christobell Giles, hopes the new appointments can take the wine bar group in a positive direction amid its expansion drive.

She commented: “I’m thrilled to welcome Jack, Patrick and Phil to team Vagabond, and to see Sarah progress into her expanded new role. I’m looking forward to working with them all during this exciting chapter for the business as we accelerate our growth plans throughout 2025 and beyond.”

Vagabond, which was founded in Fulham in 2010 by entrepreneur Stephen Finch, was acquired by Majestic in April 2024. The business has grown from its humble beginnings as a small wine shop to a nine-bar group with venues across London and Birmingham. This expansion drive will see the group open venues in new regions across the country.

Their unique approach to wine bars includes their self-service wine machines from which customers can select from over 100 wines by the glass.









