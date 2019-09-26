Subscriber login Close [x]
Harvest Festival with a difference at Vagabond

By Mathew Lyons
Published:  26 September, 2019

London’s Vagabond Wines is offering wine drinkers a twist on the school autumn-term staple, the Harvest Festival.

Throughout October, visitors to the wine bar and retailer’s Urban Winery in Battersea can exchange canned or dry food for a complimentary glass of wine.

Food collected through the scheme will be donated to local food banks in the area.

The offer is limited to one glass per person.

The company is also hosting its own end-of-harvest festival on Saturday 19th October offering wine, food and music. For more information click here.

Vagabond was runner-up in Harpers recent 50 Best Indies and was named the London Regional Standout.

Founded in Fulham in 2010 it was one of the first retailers to make extensive use of Enomatic by-the-glass drinks machines.

It currently has six sites across London, with a seventh planned for Canary Wharf.




