    Oriole

    By Harpers Editorial team
    Published:  19 August, 2024

    Oriole reopens on 28 August in Covent Garden, offering innovative cocktails and Latin American-inspired cuisine. The downstairs restaurant, designed as a speakeasy, features dishes like hamachi tiradito and lamb rump with huacatay. The Bamboo Bar upstairs offers aperitivo-style cocktails and bar snacks.

    The drinks menu, by bar director Samet Ali, includes serves such as the Finca Filadelfia and Rio Verde. The venue’s design blends woven bamboo ceilings and tropical murals.

    As with the original Oriole, dinners will be soundtracked by live jazz, cabaret and world music – alongside a set three-course menu by Gustavo Giallonardo and his kitchen team. Front of house director Jacopo Correnti will lead the team in welcoming guests.

    7-9 Slingsby Place, London WC2E 9AB

    oriolebar.com








