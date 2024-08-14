Subscriber login Close [x]
    Lolo

    By Harpers Editorial team
    Published:  14 August, 2024

    Chef José Pizarro’s new venture, Lolo, opens this month on Bermondsey Street. This all-day dining concept features a menu divided into breakfast and lunch/dinner offerings. Breakfast highlights include eggs with PX sherry-cured salmon, while lunch and dinner feature octopus salad with roast tomato and blackeye beans. The drinks menu includes Bloody Marys and Mediterranean wines.

    Lolo’s ambience transitions from a light café by day to an intimate wine bar at night, with warm tones and Mediterranean-inspired décor, making it a vibrant, all-day destination.

    Art will be sourced through Pizzaro’s connections and interest, working with local artist Norman Ackroyd. Lolo is set to have 46 covers, with a bar area including counter seating.

    102 Bermondsey St, London SE1 3UB

    josepizarro.com/venues/lolo/






