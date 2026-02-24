OurWhisky Foundation opens applications for career development course

By Hamish Graham

Nonprofit the OurWhisky Foundation has announced that applications are now open for the 2026 edition of its professional development course for women in whisky. The Atonia Programme is open to women and non-binary people based in the UK and Ireland seeking to progress their career in the sector.

Launched in 2022 by Harpers contributor and OurWhisky founder, Becky Paskin, to date the programme has supported over 250 women and non-binary people. The popular course now receives seven times more applications than places available.

Twenty-five places – or acorns – are available for this year’s edition of Atonia (the term meaning ‘strong as oak’) which runs for six months from June to November and will see awardees assigned a personal mentor, with the process culminating with a graduation in Edinburgh, January 2027.

Read more: New EU wine policy framework sees impressive sustainability support

Paskin reflected on the success of the Programme: “As the OurWhisky Foundation enters its fifth year of operation, we couldn’t be more excited to welcome a further 25 women+ in whisky into our highly respected and globally-renowned Atonia Programme.

“Every year, we’re beyond proud to witness the evolution of our graduates’ confidence, motivation and inspirational workplace achievements, as they form a tightknit, supportive community that transcends borders and categories.

“I’m excited to see who will be selected for this year’s programme, and the incredible accomplishments they’ll go on to achieve.”

One of last year’s Atonia’s acorn recipients, Victoria Charlton, luxury brand ambassador at Diageo, added: “The Atonia Programme truly empowers you to take control of your own path. It’s helped me find my voice and clarity around my goals.

“This programme gave me the confidence and tools to step forward without apology. It’s genuinely transformative, both personally and professionally.”

The course is open for applications here, for the subsidised cost of £200 (+VAT). A small number of scholarships will be available for applicants in a position of financial hardship.

Applications are open for mentors additionally, with industry members of any gender, with of least five years’ experience in their field of expertise, encouraged to apply here.









