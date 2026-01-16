Altos’s plans to shake up tequila

If the response to Cointreau’s satirical ad featuring White Lotus star Aubrey Plaza is anything to go by, consumers are tired of the endless treadmill of premium, celebrity-backed tequila. In times like this, when money’s tight and mood is low, consumers aren’t seeking status brands to impress their friends, they want quality drinks that provide an experience – without the reputational hangover tequila just can’t seem to shake.
Access to this article is restricted.
You need to have a valid subscription to access this content. If you already have a subscription please log in.
Subscribe
Subscribe today for unrestricted access to ALL content and receive all email newsletters.
Already a subscriber?
Please log in using the link at the top of the page to see this article and all subscriber-only content.