Altos’s plans to shake up tequila

By Becky Paskin

If the response to Cointreau’s satirical ad featuring White Lotus star Aubrey Plaza is anything to go by, consumers are tired of the endless treadmill of premium, celebrity-backed tequila. In times like this, when money’s tight and mood is low, consumers aren’t seeking status brands to impress their friends, they want quality drinks that provide an experience – without the reputational hangover tequila just can’t seem to shake.