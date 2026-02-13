Champagne premiumisation: Growing discernment amongst consumers

By Andrew Catchpole

On a pedestal it may often be placed, but even champagne is not immune to the trends enveloping the wine world. Overall, as a category, it continues to hold its position as a benchmark premium wine, remaining the fizz of choice for many private celebrations, high-end hospitality occasions and corporate events. But speak with leading brands, and the word ‘polarisation’ crops up severally, with a picture that somewhat mirrors that of still wine consumption. Shifts towards premium, more personal choices and ‘less but better’ appear to be defining choices when it comes to those celebratory occasions.