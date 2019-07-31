EWGA Wines to distribute Champagne Boizel

By Lisa Riley

EWGA Wines has signed a deal with the Boizel family to become the exclusive on-trade UK distributor of the Champagne brand.

As part of the deal, the Lancashire-based wine distributor will from next month (August) take on distribution across England, Wales, Channel Islands and Northern Ireland.

The Champagne producer cultivates primarily Pinot Noir and Chardonnay from Grands and Premier Crus as well as Meunier from the best village of the Marne valley conferring the refinement and delicacy to the house blends.

The new partnership with EWGA was a great opportunity for Boizel to increase its presence in restaurants and hotels in the UK, “our historic market,” said chief executive Florent Roques Boizel.

“EWGA has all our trust, knowing the market well thanks to nearly 50 years of trading in the UK, which is a key asset for a house like Boizel whose objective is to find a place on fine tables through our main strengths which are quality and authenticity”.

Adrian Moeckell, managing director of EWGA Wines, said: “Having first visited Boizel as a child and originally sold the house champagnes in the 70’s, it is exciting for our sales team to work together over the coming years to introduce new customers and venues across UK to these delightful champagnes.”

Founded in 1834, the Boizel family produces the following cuvées: Brut Réserve, Rosé, Blanc de Blancs, Blanc de Noir, Ultime non-dosé, Grand Vintage 2008, Joyau de France 2004, Joyau de France Rosé 2007, Joyau de France Chardonnay 2007, and preciously store one of the most impressive back vintage collections (going back to 1834).







