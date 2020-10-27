Cava DO to boost image with new website

By Lisa Riley

The Cava DO has unveiled a new website aimed at boosting the image of the sparkling wine as a “quality product”.

Live now, the website contains information about everything that goes into the product, from the history of how it is produced using traditional methods, to news about the DO and events.

Moreover, it also offers an intranet specially created for the wineries where they can register for and participate in events promoted by the DO, both in Spain and internationally, to facilitate a “quick and easy exchange of information”.

One of the main aims of the new digital platform was to explain how to enjoy Cava and “reveal the secrets to the bubbles", said the Cava DO.

"With this new website we hope to boost the image of Cava as a quality product, by offering content that highlights its quality and excellence,” said Patrícia Correia, director of communications of the Cava DO.

The website formed part of a “complete revamp” of the DO’s brand image, “a DO which is modernising and adapting to current market needs with a digital platform that draws attention to its outstanding wineries”, she added.

Another feature of the website is a blog with articles written by wine critics, journalists and Spanish and international brands.

With over 60% of international sales, Cava DO claims to be the Spanish DO with the most exports. It includes over 38,000ha of vineyards and more than 6,800 wine producers.

It has 370 associate wineries in more than 100 countries.

Towards the backend of last year, Cava DO launched a campaign aimed at “reinstating Cava’s premium position in the UK market” featuring a "The future’s about quality” tagline.





