Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

North South Wines partners with Vallformosa Cava

By Lisa Riley
Published:  21 November, 2019

North South Wines has signed a distribution deal with Cava producer Vallformosa.

As part of the agreement, North South Wines will exclusively represent the Vallformosa Cava and Gran Barón ranges across all independent and multiple trade channels in the UK with immediate effect.

A contemporary Cava brand, the Vallformosa range comprises Classic Brut and Classic Brut Rosado (rrp: £9.99) and Origen Brut Bio Organic (rrp: £11.99), with Gran Barón consisting of Gran Barón Brut, Semi-Seco and Rosado (rrp: £11) alongside Brut Reserva and Brut Bio Organic (rrp: £14).

North South Wines said it was “thrilled” to be working with such an iconic Cava brand as Vallformosa.

“As well as offering individualistic, fantastic quality Cavas, Vallformosa’s symbiotic relationship with its growers and its commitment to environmental sustainability is very much in line with our values at North South Wines,” said buying & marketing director Joy Edmondson.

Marta Vidal, CEO of Vallformosa Cava, said: “We are excited about this partnership with North South Wines and convinced of the opportunities that exist for our company and products. We couldn’t have picked a better partner to spearhead our entry into the demanding UK market.”

Established in 1865 in Vilobí del Penedès, southwest of Barcelona, in the heart of the Cava DO, Vallformosa makes wines and cavas under the ‘Cava’, ‘Penedès’ and ‘Catalunya’ designation of origins and produces its own brands, including Vallformosa Cava, Cultivare, Gran Barón and Mistinguett Sparkling.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Alliance Wine: Off Trade Sales Manager

...

Vranken Pommery: National Account Executive - Off Trade (Maternity Cover)

...

Marstons: Wine Development Manager

...

North South Wines: Business Development Manager - Online

...

Australian Vintage: Commercial Analyst

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the print edition and the latest issue, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Agustín Trapero on Cebreros DOP: when the terruño talks

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
Longley House, International Drive, Southgate Avenue, Crawley, West Sussex RH10 6AQ.
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95