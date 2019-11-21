North South Wines partners with Vallformosa Cava

By Lisa Riley

North South Wines has signed a distribution deal with Cava producer Vallformosa.

As part of the agreement, North South Wines will exclusively represent the Vallformosa Cava and Gran Barón ranges across all independent and multiple trade channels in the UK with immediate effect.

A contemporary Cava brand, the Vallformosa range comprises Classic Brut and Classic Brut Rosado (rrp: £9.99) and Origen Brut Bio Organic (rrp: £11.99), with Gran Barón consisting of Gran Barón Brut, Semi-Seco and Rosado (rrp: £11) alongside Brut Reserva and Brut Bio Organic (rrp: £14).

North South Wines said it was “thrilled” to be working with such an iconic Cava brand as Vallformosa.

“As well as offering individualistic, fantastic quality Cavas, Vallformosa’s symbiotic relationship with its growers and its commitment to environmental sustainability is very much in line with our values at North South Wines,” said buying & marketing director Joy Edmondson.

Marta Vidal, CEO of Vallformosa Cava, said: “We are excited about this partnership with North South Wines and convinced of the opportunities that exist for our company and products. We couldn’t have picked a better partner to spearhead our entry into the demanding UK market.”

Established in 1865 in Vilobí del Penedès, southwest of Barcelona, in the heart of the Cava DO, Vallformosa makes wines and cavas under the ‘Cava’, ‘Penedès’ and ‘Catalunya’ designation of origins and produces its own brands, including Vallformosa Cava, Cultivare, Gran Barón and Mistinguett Sparkling.





