Cavas de Guarda Superior to be 100% organic by 2025

By Lisa Riley

The Consejo Regulador de la Denominación de Origen Protegida Cava (DO Cava) has announced that the production of Cavas de Guarda Superior will be 100% organic by 2025.

Positioned as a category of the "highest quality", Cavas de Guarda Superior includes Cavas Reserva (minimum 18 months of aging), Gran Reserva (minimum 30 months of aging) and Cavas de Paraje Calificado (from a specific area and with a minimum of 36 months of aging).

The milestone was the result of the new regulations introduced by DO Cava, which it claims to be the most exacting standards in the world for quality DO sparkling wines made using the traditional method.

The regulations include committing to 100% organic, long ageing, vineyards with a minimum age of 10 years, production limited to 10,000 kilos of grapes per hectare, mention of the year of harvest on the bottle, and rigorous traceability (guaranteed from grape harvesting to bottling).

Highlighting the considerable effort of the DO in promoting organic production, president Javier Pagés said: "We know that both the consumer and the market are demanding it. This care and preservation of the territory is something with which we identify closely.”

The number of bottles of organic Cava produced has now reached 13,780,711 units, 34% of which corresponds to premium organic Cava, according to the DO.

With more than 60% of sales to the international market, Cava is the Spanish DO that exports the most wine, with its 370 associated wineries present in over 100 countries.

The DO encompasses more than 38,000 hectares of vineyards and more than 6,800 winegrowers.

Last month, DO Cava unveiled its latest campaign aimed at elevating the ‘quality perception’ of the Spanish bubbles.