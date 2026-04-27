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The Drinks Trust to host golf fundraiser

By James Lawrence
Published:  27 April, 2026

Leading charity The Drinks Trust is hosting a special fundraiser at Denham Golf Club on 21 May - an opportunity for trade professionals to channel their inner Tiger Woods.

The Drinks Trust Golf Day 2026 will bring together industry figures for a day of sport, socialising, and fundraising at the historic Buckinghamshire venue, founded in 1911.

According to its organisers: "The course offers a rewarding challenge for golfers of all abilities. With tee-off available from both the 1st and 10th holes, conveniently located near the clubhouse, the course provides a smooth and enjoyable experience for all participants. The clubhouse itself features beautifully preserved former farm buildings dating back to the 16th century, adding to the venue’s timeless appeal."

A full day of hospitality is planned, with a welcome brunch on arrival, a post-round drinks reception, and a two-course meal with paired wines, as well as raffle and fundraising activities throughout the day.

Entry costs £1,500 per four-ball (four-player team) or £375 per individual, with the trust advising that spaces are now limited.

All proceeds will go towards supporting the charity's invaluable work across the drinks industry. The Drinks Trust offers financial assistance to those experiencing hardship, alongside wellbeing services and training programmes.

For further information, please email Anton Lovatt, head of partnerships, at anton@drinkstrust.org.uk.

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