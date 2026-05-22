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Hatch MD Ben Knollys newest Drinks Trust board trustee

By Hamish Graham
Published:  22 May, 2026

Importer Hatch Mansfield’s MD Ben Knollys (pictured at the London Wine Fair) is the newest member of The Drinks Trust’s board of trustees.

The importer has been a longtime supporter of the industry charity, with Knollys’ new role highlighting a renewed engagement with The Drinks Trust.

Ben has almost 30 years of industry experience, having joined Hatch in 2002 and rising to the role of MD in 2021. Previous roles include stints at The IWC, Berkmann Wines Cellars and Lea & Sandeman.

A spokesperson for The Drinks Trust added: “We are honoured to welcome Ben to the Board and look forward to the insight and expertise he will bring to The Drinks Trust”.

It has been a busy year to date for the charity as it celebrates its 140th anniversary. This includes a special edition of its ‘Face It Together’ campaign launched in January of this year as well as a renewed focus on its free 24/7 support line, as reported by Harpers.




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