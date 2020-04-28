Distillers charity pledges £50,000 to The Drinks Trust

By Lisa Riley

The Distillers’ Charity has pledged £50,000 to The Drinks Trust’s Covid-19 Emergency Fund.

As a a livery charity, the organisation said it was “proud to back The Drinks Trust, which is supporting our community in these challenging times”.

“These are un-precedented times with thousands of industry colleagues out of work, creating strain and pressure on themselves and their loved ones,” it said.

Ross Carter, chief executive of The Drinks Trust, said: “We are grateful to have the support of The Distillers’ Charity in this time of crisis.”

It was “heartening to know that the drinks industry is acting with solidarity to support colleagues who are less fortunate and facing hardship", he added.

Since the launch of The Drinks Trust’s Covid-19 Emergency Fund, which is targeted at those unable to benefit from the salary grant scheme set out by the Chancellor or those on zero hours contracts, the charity has experienced a “huge increase" in demand for its services, with many individuals from the industry now in desperate need, it said.

Founded in 1955, The Distillers’ Charity was established to make a difference to young people by improving by improving alcohol education, training and vocational opportunities and working with other livery-related charitable causes.

Earlier this month, Hatch Mansfield and Villa Maria unveiled new initiatives in support of The Drinks Trust’s Covid-19 Emergency Fund, while the Whisky.Auction revealed it had raised a grand total of £104,184 via its charity auction in support of the fund.

Earlier that week, Campari UK announced its 60-strong employees had pulled together to help fellow colleagues in the drinks industry by making personal donations, raising £16,000 for The Drinks Trust - an amount that was matched by Campari UK.

At that time, The Drinks Trust said it had fundraised over £500,000 via the campaign, which it launched late March.



