Campari partners with The Drinks Trust and Tipjar to launch hospitality relief fund

By Lisa Riley

Campari UK has joined forces with The Drinks Trust and Tipjar to launch a relief fund as part of Campari Group's global 'Shaken Not Broken' initiative to provide support to front-line workers in the hospitality industry during and following the Covid-19 pandemic.

The business has started the fund with a £100,000 donation and is now calling on the nation to get involved, to help support those from the industry hit hardest across the country – from bartenders and servers, to bar backs, dishwashers and managers.

Created in response to so many hospitality workers facing economic hardship as a result of the outbreak – with half estimated to currently not be in work, the fund was created in collaboration with The Drinks Trust and Tipjar, which was founded to help tipped workers such as bartenders and waiting staff collect cashless tips.

The Drinks Trust will administer the funds to those who need them, focusing on three key areas: Financial assistance - monetary grants for those struggling with hardship; Educational grants - for those looking to train and increase their employment opportunities post Covid-19 and Wellbeing grants, including therapy services, sleep and insomnia treatment, and mindful drinking advice.

Now more than ever, “our UK hospitality family needs all of our support”, said Brad Madigan, MD of Campari UK.

“The total closure of the UK on-trade as a result of Covid-19 is having a very real impact on the livelihoods of many workers across the hospitality industry – and will continue to do so well into the immediate future.

“The creation of our ‘Shaken Not Broken’ Fund – with the help of our friends at The Drinks Trust and Tipjar – is designed to support as many hospitality workers as possible, who are unable to work and finding things financially difficult,” he said.

The aim was for the project to be “a broad-based community initiative – building a platform that allows anyone to donate to the fund”, added Madigan.

“We encourage suppliers and agencies alike that are involved in the hospitality industry, and consumers too, to show they care about the hospitality industry by contributing a virtual tip to front-line workers who run our amazing venues and make the world’s best drinks here in the UK.”

This move follows a personal donation of more than £16,000 to The Drinks Trust from Campari UK employees, which was then matched by the company – bringing the total to more than £32,000.





