Campari UK employees make £16,000 personal donation to The Drinks Trust

By Lisa Riley

The Drinks Trust has received a £16,000 donation from the 60-strong employees of Campari UK who have pulled together to help fellow colleagues in the drinks industry by making personal donations.

As a response to the staff initiative, the Campari UK business said it has made a decision to match this personal donation – bringing the grand total to more than £32,000, which will provide urgent care, support and assistance to those who work in the drinks industry during these challenging times.

The gesture forms part of Campari Group’s global initiative - Shaken not Broken, which comprises a series of charitable donations taking place across the world by the business, in support of those hardest hit by Covid-19.

As a business, Campari UK said there had been “no question that we had to match this for The Drinks Trust which is doing such valuable work with those hit hardest in these uncertain times”.

“We as a business were moved by the team’s personal fundraising effort. No one could have predicted the situation we find ourselves in today as a global community, as a country, and as an industry,” said Brad Madigan, MD, Campari UK.

What was important now more than ever, he added, was to “pull together and support one another, so we come out the other side stronger and more resilient”.

Ross Carter, chief executive, The Drinks Trust UK, said: “The impact of Covid-19 on the drinks industry will be felt for years to come. As the drinks sector’s charity, we are doing all we can to support our employees who ask for help, but we can do more and reach more people, with donations from our partners like Campari UK.”

To date, The Drinks Trust had fundraised over £500,000 via its campaign launched earlier in the month to support the people of the drinks industry who have been left in financial crisis as a result of the pandemic.

In addition to the latest donation from Camparu UK, The Drinks Trust has received substantial donations from a number of companies including Pernod Ricard and Concha y Toro UK, as well as successful fundraising initiatives from Sipsmith, Whisky Auction, Fox and Fox and Asterley Bros, among others.



