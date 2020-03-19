The Drinks Trust launches Covid-19 fundraising and support campaign

By Lisa Riley

The Drinks Trust, formerly The Benevolent, has launched a campaign to support the individuals of the industry through the weeks ahead, and also to fundraise to help deliver that support.

The charity said it was specifically fundraising to increase the capacity of its helpline and the volume of complementary therapy services it delivers.

“Having thought about how best to assist the people of the drinks industry, and given that there is so much uncertainty, we are dedicated to helping people with the anxiety they may be facing as a result, and to help them to manage this,” it said.

The Drinks Trust would continue to support people financially where it can, but the volume of people who may be affected made the cost of financial support “very challenging, particularly given we are a small charity”, it added.

As a result, The Drinks Trust is from today asking those in the industry who are able, to make donations to the campaign in order to support colleagues who are facing significant challenges and uncertainty.

In addition, the charity will also be looking to supply guidelines specifically to individuals, rather than businesses.

While the outlook is still unclear, we will do our utmost to provide information and guidelines on what their choices are for the future,” it said.

The Drinks Trust is also asking all businesses in the industry who can, to renew or become business partners of The Drinks Trust.

These funds would help support the most vulnerable in the industry and also increase the services and support the Trust was now dedicated to delivering, it said.

The rebrand of the charity to The drinks Trust was announced last week at its annual fundraising ball at the Natural History Museum in London.