The Drinks Trust aims to 'evolve services' with new survey

By Lisa Riley

The Drinks Trust has launched a survey aimed at helping to evolve the services and support supplied by the charity as well as businesses in the drinks and hospitality sectors.

The Drinks Trust Survey has been created to establish how members of the hospitality and drinks industries are feeling, what their concerns are and to better understand what their thoughts are on diversity and inclusion in our industry, said the charity.

It includes four sections covering ‘you’, ‘your work life’, ‘diversity’ and ‘your wellbeing’ and should take approximately 12 minutes to complete.

By understanding the diverse nature of the industry, and what more needs to be done to evolve it, The Drinks Trust would be able to better support the drinks industry community, added the charity.

“We are very keen to understand the needs of the people within our industry so we can ensure we provide the best possible support to them. We ask all businesses to share the survey so we can build a comprehensive picture,” said CEO Ross Carter.

The survey has been created by We Are Wellbeing in association with Best Bar None, NDML, NTIA, SIBA and WSTA.

Operations manager of NTIA, Silvana Kill, said, “We hope to gain some critical insight and understand how best we can support our industry. Never has there been a more important time than now to join forces and support diversity, inclusion and the wellbeing of the night-time industry workforce. We are fully committed to helping our community on this journey throughout the pandemic and beyond.”

Andy Romero-Birkbeck, founder and director, We Are Wellbeing, added: “We firmly believe that the success of the drinks and hospitality industry is crucial to the social wellbeing of our society. We will do whatever we can to ensure both businesses and employees are supported throughout”.

The Drinks Trust, which awarded a significant number of financial grants to people within the industry who have been struggling with challenges at this time in addition to offering an increased selection of wellness services, said it would continue to provide these services.









