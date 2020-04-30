The Drinks Trust reaches £1m milestone

By Lisa Riley

The Drinks Trust has raised just over £1m via its campaign launched in March to support the people of the drinks industry who have been left in financial crisis as a result of coronavirus (Covid-19).

This amount has been made up of over £650,000 in donations and fundraising initiatives and a further £350,000 from business partners either renewing or renewing at a higher level. Numerous fundraising initiatives are ongoing.

Ross Carter, CEO of The Drinks Trust, said: “We are so grateful to absolutely everyone who has responded so quickly at this difficult time. We hope to work with you all on an ongoing basis to ensure that we continue to provide support for all drinks industry professionals."

Since the beginning of March, demand for the charity’s services had increased “significantly”, it said, with many individuals having found themselves in desperate need.

The Drinks Trust has since then set out to continue supporting over 350 ongoing beneficiaries, many of whom are amongst the most at-risk groups with regards to Covid-19, as well as increasing capacity and access to wellbeing support to anyone suffering with anxiety and depression concerns.

In addition, The Drinks Trust has completed The Covid-19 Emergency Grant fund, enabling it to provide 1750 beneficiaries with a one-off financial grant of £250 primarily assisting those who face loss of earnings as a result of Covid-19.

The Drinks Trust said it would continue to support people financially “where we can”, however it was also “acutely aware” of the emerging and likely long-term effects the current situation will have on the mental health and wellness of the drinks industry community.

In response to this, The Drinks Trust is gearing up to launch an initiative aimed at assisting members of the drinks industry to “live a constructive and healthy life in these times of uncertainty, isolation and distance from an otherwise social and community-orientated industry”.







