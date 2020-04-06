Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

The Drinks Trust Emergency Fund goes live

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  06 April, 2020

The Drinks Trust Covid-19 Emergency Fund went live today (6 April) and will remain open until Friday 10 April.

Designed to help support drinks industry people that have lost their employment and income, the fund has raised over £400,000 to offer as financial support.

This initiative is targeted at two groups: those who have been made redundant and subsequently not been reinstated, meaning they are unable to benefit from the salary grant scheme set out by the Chancellor; and those on zero hours contracts who will receive only small levels of financial benefit from the salary support measures outlined by the Chancellor.

Former employees eligible to apply for the fund are: on-trade, including bars, pubs and those who worked with drinks in restaurants and hotels, such as sommeliers and beverage managers; off-trade, including those who worked in alcohol retailing businesses; and those who worked in distribution supplying the above sectors.

The Drinks Trust confirmed that qualifying individuals will be able to access a one-off financial grant of £250, payable directly into their bank account.

The charity added that it will apply “its expertise in assessing hardship and will prioritise individuals who have health conditions, and also those caring for dependents”.

To apply and for more information click here.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

How do you give the drinks of yesteryear a modern twist?

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95