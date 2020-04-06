The Drinks Trust Emergency Fund goes live

By Andrew Catchpole

The Drinks Trust Covid-19 Emergency Fund went live today (6 April) and will remain open until Friday 10 April.

Designed to help support drinks industry people that have lost their employment and income, the fund has raised over £400,000 to offer as financial support.

This initiative is targeted at two groups: those who have been made redundant and subsequently not been reinstated, meaning they are unable to benefit from the salary grant scheme set out by the Chancellor; and those on zero hours contracts who will receive only small levels of financial benefit from the salary support measures outlined by the Chancellor.

Former employees eligible to apply for the fund are: on-trade, including bars, pubs and those who worked with drinks in restaurants and hotels, such as sommeliers and beverage managers; off-trade, including those who worked in alcohol retailing businesses; and those who worked in distribution supplying the above sectors.

The Drinks Trust confirmed that qualifying individuals will be able to access a one-off financial grant of £250, payable directly into their bank account.

The charity added that it will apply “its expertise in assessing hardship and will prioritise individuals who have health conditions, and also those caring for dependents”.

