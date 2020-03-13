Big changes as The Benevolent becomes The Drinks Trust

By Mathew Lyons

Drinks trade charity The Benevolent has rebranded as The Drinks Trust, it was announced at its annual fundraising ball at the Museum of Natural History Museum in London last night.

Alongside the new name and logo, the charity has also extended its remit. Its mission now is to become a more careers-based and community-focused organisation. It intends to offer practical, career-long support for those in the trade – including mentoring, vocational tools and networking opportunities – which encompasses both professional life and personal well-being.

The Drinks Trust will also continue the work of The Benevolent in offering practical and financial help to members of the trade in most need. New initiatives in support of this goal include sleep and insomnia support, addiction and alcohol-consumption services and a fourfold increase in therapy grants.

The rebranding was revealed at the charity’s annual bash, hosted by Olly Smith, which this year raised over £43,000 on the night. More pledges and donations are to come.

Announcing the decision, Ross Carter, chief executive of the Drinks Trust, said: “Since 1886, The Benevolent has worked to support members of the drinks trade, through the provision of financial assistance, housing for the retired and in more recent times, with wellbeing services.

“As the drinks industry has evolved, so too have the needs and profile of the individuals being assisted. More than ever our people need guidance and support to achieve their goals, as well as the support and assistance when they face challenging times.

“As a result, this calls for an industry charitable organisation that provides its community with the services and support required to thrive in the modern workplace and to overcome the challenges work and life can throw at us.”

Michael Saunders, who joined The Benevolent as chairman last year, remains in position.

Tom Yusef, Saunders’ predecessor as chairman, is to be the new charity’s lead patron. Other patrons include Olly Smith, Jancis Robinson MW, and actor and presenter Matthew Rhys.







